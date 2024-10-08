Celebrating National Batik Day in Indonesia

Taxanders from our Indonesian firm PB Taxand, recently celebrated National Batik Day – a cultural day for celebrating batik, the traditional cloth of Indonesia – with an Instagram reel making competition!

National Batik Day takes place at the beginning of October and celebrates batik as a unique aspect of Indonesian culture, emphasizing its deep-rooted history and intricate craftsmanship.

On Batik Day, Indonesians are encouraged to wear batik clothing, whether at work, school, or other public places.

In PB Taxand, a vibrant celebration took place to mark this cultural day with a challenge set to make a film for Instagram to creatively embrace everything Batik!

Seventeen groups from the firm participated in the challenge and the Taxand Global team was honoured to share in the excitement as the top three winners were announced during a virtual Town Hall meeting of over 150 Taxanders from Indonesia!

View the top three winning entries below and we’d like to congratulate the winners along with everyone who took part:

1st Place: 👏🏻Group LR, PB Taxand, Surabaya. View the winning reel here

2nd place: 👏🏻 Group MO, PB Taxand, Jakarta! View the reel here

3rd place: 👏🏻 From YK group, PB Taxand, Jakarta. View the reel here

Find out more about PB Taxand here.