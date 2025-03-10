We take a moment to reflect on how our Taxand member firms worldwide recognised International Womens Day on 8 March. From celebrating inspiring women to advocating for real change, here’s a selection of the many impactful posts shared:

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Taxand Canada, encouraged action by asking: How can we #AccelerateAction on gender equality? They invited their followers to tag and celebrate the women who inspire them.

➡️ https://bit.ly/41RQlBE

Gómez-Pinzón, Taxand Colombia, joined UN Women’s campaign: “For Women and Girls in ALL Their Diversity: Rights, Equality and Empowerment”, as part of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.➡️ https://bit.ly/3DkhFiO

Garrigues, member of Taxand Global in Portugal, Peru and Spain, took the opportunity to celebrate all the women in their firm.➡️ https://bit.ly/4hiREhz

Demarest Advogados, Taxand Brazil, highlighted how women are shaping history every day—innovating, leading, and transforming realities across professions, and in law, they bring new perspectives and promote justice for all. ➡️ https://bit.ly/41SPaSw

BMB Partners Taxand Slovakia shared a powerful message on the pressures women face and the importance of staying true to themselves.

➡️ https://bit.ly/3Dqtggf

Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes, S.C., Taxand Mexico, reminded us that hashtag#IWD is not just a celebration, but a call to action against persistent inequalities.➡️ https://bit.ly/3Ffjpdv

Al Tamimi & Company, Taxand UAE, reinforced that change happens through action, not just recognition. Their message: Every voice. Every effort. Every action. ➡️https://bit.ly/4iEsJGb

ENS, Taxand South Africa, encouraged progress by striking a pose across their offices for action and unity. ➡️https://bit.ly/4igEYsK

Covington & Burling LLP, member of Taxand Global in the U.S, recognised the legal, social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and throughout the month, will be highlighting some of the great work #CovWomen are delivering.➡️https://lnkd.in/ewXCHEug

Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden, featured all 41 of their fantastic female colleagues in their post: ➡️https://lnkd.in/eF25mSsN

Centrum Turkey recognised the women who have shaped history as pioneers—breaking barriers in science, sports, the arts, and beyond.

➡️https://bit.ly/3FspdQY

And finally, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India celebrated the strength, creativity, and resilience of women who shape the world every day.

➡️ https://bit.ly/3Dx5XRU

Stay tuned as we continue to mark International Women’s Day…