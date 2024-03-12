Celebrating International Women's Day and Inspiring Inclusion

As March unfolds, we take a moment to reflect on how our Taxand firms celebrated International Women’s Day, with many of them recognising professionals across our firms, reinforcing the importance of inclusivity in the workplace and society as a whole, and driving initiatives that support women around the world.

Here is a selection of the many posts our firms shared on LinkedIn:

LeitnerLeitner, Taxand global member in Austria:

“On International Women’s Day, we would like to show our appreciation to all our talented colleagues at LeitnerLeitner Austria. Through your outstanding work and commitment, you play a key role in shaping our success. And not just today, but 365 days a year. We are proud of our strong team! 🌷” Read the full post here

Gómez-Pinzón, Taxand global member in Colombia

“On this special day, we join the UN’s purpose of spreading the word about the importance of financing investment programs that contribute to closing the gap and achieving gender equality. Use your #financiarlosderechosdelasmujereses to participate in this initiative.” Read the full post here

Alvarez & Marsal Tax , Taxand global members in the UK and USA

“On this International Women’s Day (IWD) and all year long, A&M celebrates the achievements of our female professionals. While we have made strides to ensure gender equality in our workplace, we are committed to continued progress. We know that real change comes from those who inspire and challenge. In recognition of this year’s IWD theme, Inspire Inclusion, join us in celebrating the women of A&M and those who are leading the way towards a more equitable society.” Read full post here

Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand global member in Mexico

“On International Women’s Day, we recognize the progress, but we also remember the challenges we still face. On this date, we raise our voices to raise awareness about the inequality that women still face around the world. It’s time to build a more inclusive and just future for all.” Read full post here

William Fry, Taxand global member in Ireland

“In celebration of International Women’s Day, we take a moment to honour and appreciate the remarkable contributions of women in our lives, workplaces, and society as a whole. William Fry is thrilled to officially launch its partnership with Riley , an Irish company helping to create a period positive workplace. This partnership will introduce eco-friendly sanitary products in the women’s and accessible restrooms at our Dublin offices.” Read full post here

Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand global member in Greece

“On this International Women’s Day, we are reminiscing of the words of Constantine Yannopoulos, a pioneer in tax law and co-founder of the practice which would later become Zepos & Yannopoulos. Constantine Yannopoulos was a man ahead of his time, when in 1975, he published a critique in the Greek weekly WOMAN regarding the drafting of Greece’s new constitution, following the fall of the Greek military junta. The constitution of 1975 established, for the first time, in the country the principle of equal treatment and gender equality.” Read more here

ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand global member in Luxembourg

“It’s International Women’s Day! 💪 Coordinated by the Rotary Club Luxembourg-Schuman, the funds collected by the distribution of the roses 🌹 our colleagues found on their desks this morning are being donated to Stand Speak Rise Up!, an organisation which aims to end sexual violence in conflict zones, to raise awareness of the plight of children born of rape and to support survivors in their rehabilitation. 🙌” Read full post here

Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand global member in Canada

“This International Women’s Day, BLG’s Driven By Women is bringing together firm members and clients to support women-focused charities in communities across Canada, including EmpowHERto, Elizabeth Fry Ottawa, Rise Women’s Legal Centre, and La Tablée des Chefs. We hope you will join us to help #InspireInclusion.” Read full post here

Were you involved in any events to celebrate International Women’s Day? Tell us about them by contacting the Global Team at taxand@taxand.com We’d love to hear from you!

TAXAND EVENT: “Doing business as a woman” Taxand Global Conference 2024, Malaga, Spain

Taxand Global is delighted to be organising a women’s-focused networking event: “Doing business as a woman” at our Global Conference, which will take place in Malaga from 19-21 June 2024. The discussion will be led by Caura Barszcz, a journalist, publisher and founder of Juristes Associés. For the last 15 years, Caura has been running a think tank on the development of women in professional firms.

Watch this space for more details!