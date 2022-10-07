An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais

On August 9, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced draft legislation for the tax-free First Home Savings Account (FHSA). The FHSA, which combines features of an RRSP and a TFSA, will provide Canadians under age 72 the ability to contribute up to $40,000 on a tax-free basis towards the purchase of a home.

Pamela L. Cross and Grace Pereira, Partners at our Canadian firm Borden Ladner Gervais, provide a detailed analysis of the draft legislation and its implications.

Read the full article here.