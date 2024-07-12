An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada
Laurie Goldbach and Laura Jochimski from Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada, have analysed two Supreme Court of Canada decisions that clarify when tax disputes should be handled by the Federal Court rather than the Tax Court of Canada.
The rulings state that if a case involves reviewing a decision made at the discretion of the Minister, it must go to the Federal Court, even if it’s related to tax assessments. This follows the review standards set by a previous case.
Key points include:
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.