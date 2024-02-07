Announcing more new Tax Partners across Taxand for 2024 and building our Taxand New Partners Wall of Fame!

As we continue our series of New Partner announcements across Taxand globally, we are delighted to share with you more Taxand shining stars who have recently been appointed to the role of partner.

Congratulations go to…the new Tax Partners at our member firms

Arsene Taxand, France; Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Canada; CRIDO, Poland; Skeppsbron Skatt, Sweden, Taxand Cyprus and Zepos & Yannopoulos in Greece.

At Arsene Taxand, we celebrate the partner appointments of:

🌟 Vincent BRIAND

🌟Justine Schoutteten

At Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), our warmest wishes go to

🌟Siwei Chen

🌟Joelle Kabouchi

At CRIDO, many congratulations to

🌟Maciej Rupniewski

🌟Sławomir Pilarczyk

🌟Adrian Stępień

At Skeppsbron Skatt, we congratulate

🌟Mandana Boss

🌟Ingrid Faxing

🌟Evelina Hemsedahl

At Taxand Cyprus, very well done to

🌟Gaspar Lopes Dias V.S. Lopes Dias

🌟Yiannos Olymbios

And finally at Zepos & Yannopoulos, wishing every success to:

🌟Panagiotis Stamatogiannis

🌟Diana Tsourapa

Huge congratulations to all of our new partners. They join the following (recently announced) partners on the Taxand New Partner Wall of Fame:

ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg

🌟Fanny BUEB

🌟Samantha Hauw.

Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

🌟Dr. Christian Engelen

🌟Dr. Christina Hildebrand

🌟Dr. Christian Kahlenberg

🌟Dr. Eva-Maria Kraus

🌟Dr. Carsten Quilitzsch

🌟Dr. Tobias Schwan

🌟Dr. Philipp Windeknecht, Maître en Droit



Tax Partner AG, Switzerland

🌟Monika Biera,

Who will we announce next? Keep checking The Hub for more New Tax Partner announcements as we build Taxand's New Partners Wall of Fame!