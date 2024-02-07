Building our Taxand New Partners Wall of Fame!
Announcing more new Tax Partners across Taxand for 2024 and building our Taxand New Partners Wall of Fame!
As we continue our series of New Partner announcements across Taxand globally, we are delighted to share with you more Taxand shining stars who have recently been appointed to the role of partner.
Congratulations go to…the new Tax Partners at our member firms
Arsene Taxand, France; Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Canada; CRIDO, Poland; Skeppsbron Skatt, Sweden, Taxand Cyprus and Zepos & Yannopoulos in Greece.
At Arsene Taxand, we celebrate the partner appointments of:
🌟 Vincent BRIAND
🌟Justine Schoutteten
At Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), our warmest wishes go to
🌟Siwei Chen
🌟Joelle Kabouchi
At CRIDO, many congratulations to
🌟Maciej Rupniewski
🌟Sławomir Pilarczyk
🌟Adrian Stępień
At Skeppsbron Skatt, we congratulate
🌟Mandana Boss
🌟Ingrid Faxing
🌟Evelina Hemsedahl
At Taxand Cyprus, very well done to
🌟Gaspar Lopes Dias V.S. Lopes Dias
🌟Yiannos Olymbios
And finally at Zepos & Yannopoulos, wishing every success to:
🌟Panagiotis Stamatogiannis
🌟Diana Tsourapa
Huge congratulations to all of our new partners. They join the following (recently announced) partners on the Taxand New Partner Wall of Fame:
ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg
Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany
🌟Dr. Christian Engelen
🌟Dr. Christina Hildebrand
🌟Dr. Eva-Maria Kraus
🌟Dr. Tobias Schwan
🌟Dr. Philipp Windeknecht, Maître en Droit
Tax Partner AG, Switzerland
Who will we announce next? Keep checking The Hub for more New Tax Partner announcements as we build Taxand’s New Partners Wall of Fame! And if your firm has appointed new Tax Partners in 2024, do contact Cathy Yeoman in the Taxand Global Team, so that we can feature them.
