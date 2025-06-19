More than 40 junior partners from over 20 Taxand member firms came together last week in Berlin for this year’s Junior Partner Taxandays — a dedicated programme designed to strengthen collaboration, develop new skills, and build lasting relationships across our global organisation.

Held just ahead of the Global Conference, the two-day event opened with engaging speed networking sessions, giving partners the chance to connect and learn more about each other. The first day continued with a spirited team-building adventure through Berlin’s iconic landmarks — an interactive way to foster teamwork and camaraderie right from the start. A relaxed evening reception capped off the day’s activities, offering more time to build connections and share insights.

Day two focused on personal and professional growth, with masterclasses and panel discussions led by seasoned Taxand partners and guest coach Peter Alfandary. Topics ranged from business development and client excellence to influencing in the boardroom and strategies to maximise personal impact — all aimed at equipping our junior partners for the path ahead.

A heartfelt thank you to Peter and to our speakers : Olivier Vergniolle, Partner, Arsene Taxand, Taxand France and Taxand Global Board member; Vicente Bootello, Partner, Garrigues, Taxand Spain and Taxand Global Board member; Brice Picard, Partner, Arsene Taxand, Taxand France; Sonya Manzor, Partner, WILLIAM FRY LLP, Taxand Ireland and Taxand Global Board member; Nishant Shah, Partner, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India; Dr. Tim Zinowsky, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Keith O’Donnell, Managing Partner, ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg and Taxand Global Board member; Maria Zoupa, Partner, Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece and Shiraz Khan, Partner, Al Tamimi & Company, Taxand UAE.

The programme wrapped up with a celebratory dinner at a local Berlin restaurant — a fitting close to two days filled with valuable conversations, fresh perspectives, and a renewed sense of purpose.

A huge thank you to every participant for making Junior Partner Taxandays 2025 such a success. Here’s to continued learning, growing together, and writing the next chapter of Taxand.