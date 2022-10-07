A comprehensive analysis by William Fry
During the 2023 Budget announcement, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a range of tax and expenditure measures worth €11bn and highlighted that the government will give serious consideration to introducing a territorial corporation tax system.
Sonya Manzor and Brian Duffy, Partners at our Irish firm William Fry, provide a detailed analysis of the government’s budget proposal.
