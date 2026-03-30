Taxand colleagues from the Benelux region have come together in Brussels for an afternoon of collaboration and knowledge sharing, reinforcing the strong connections across our firms.

Hosted by our Belgian colleagues at Arteo, the session brought together tax experts from ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg and Borgen Tax, Netherlands. The gathering provided a valuable opportunity to exchange insights, align on regional priorities, and explore opportunities for closer collaboration.

The afternoon began with introductions from each participating firm, followed by a discussion of key recent tax developments across the respective jurisdictions. These insights set the stage for a focused working session on business development opportunities and identifying synergies across the region.

The formal programme transitioned into a more informal setting, with colleagues continuing discussions over an apéritif and dinner in the Royal Galleries of Brussels.

The event highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration and demonstrated the shared commitment to further strengthening our community of Tax experts in the Benelux region.

Thank you to our Belgian colleagues at Arteo for hosting and to all participants for contributing to a productive and engaging session. We look forward to continuing this collaborative momentum across the region.

Attendees included: