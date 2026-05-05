We are pleased to share two new resources designed to help you strengthen your presence on LinkedIn and other social media while actively supporting and promoting Taxand.

Building a visible and engaged professional profile not only enhances your own reputation but also amplifies the reach and impact of our collective expertise across member firms.

Taxand Social Media Advocacy Guidelines

Our new Social Media Advocacy Guidelines provide practical advice on how to confidently and effectively share content on LinkedIn. The guide covers:

The benefits of being a social media ambassador for Taxand

How to share Taxand global content

Content and posting tips

Whether you’re new to posting or already active, these guidelines are designed to make participation easy and impactful.

How to Add Taxand to Your LinkedIn Profile

We’ve also created a short step-by-step guide to help you add Taxand to your LinkedIn profile under the employer section. This is a simple way to:

Increase visibility of Taxand

Strengthen our collective brand presence

Highlight your connection to an international organisation

Get Started

We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to:

Read the Taxand Social Media Advocacy Guidelines

Update your LinkedIn profile to include Taxand

Together, these small actions can significantly enhance our visibility and help showcase the strength of our global community.

👉 Taxand Social Media Advocacy Guidelines

👉 How to add Taxand to your LinkedIn profile

If you have any questions or would like support getting started, please get in touch with Cathy Yeoman in the Global team.