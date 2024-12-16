We are delighted to report on a number of exciting successes and referrals.These achievements not only highlight the exceptional outcomes we’ve achieved but also underscore the strength and synergy of our collaboration across the organisation. Here we share a snapshot of deal activity over the last three months.
Covington, U.S., is working on a tax compliance project for a Spanish bank, referred by Garrigues, Spain.
Covington collaborated with Yulchon, South Korea, on a pitch for a project related to the advanced manufacturing investment credit, which on this occasion was not successful. In addition, the team recently pitched a project related to EV tax credit compliance for another Yulchon client and is waiting to hear the outcome.
Several members of Taxand Global supported Covington in a pitch for additional work on APAs and MAP cases for a large U.S. technology company, where Covington is looking to expand its relationship and that of Taxand Global.
Covington has proposed ENS Africa, South Africa, for two separate mandates from U.S.-based multinationals with respect to transactions in sub-Saharan Africa, and we are awaiting responses from the clients.
Following meetings at the Taxand Global Conference in Malaga, Al Tamimi, United Arab Emirates, has been approached by the team at Kering to discuss tax issuesand by Cosentino for a proposal (still pending formal engagement).
Demarest Advogados, Brazil, has a mandate with Adeo Group following the Taxand Global Conference.
Demarest Advogados, Brazil, is leading regulatory and tax legal consulting work regarding the sale of insurance products in various LATAM jurisdictions. Other firms involved are Gómez-Pinzón, Colombia; Barros & Errázuriz Abogados, Chile; and Garrigues, Peru. The scope of the work is in progress and includes a consolidated legal opinion and a Q&A spreadsheet that addresses the client’s questions.
Congratulations to everyone involved in these exciting collaborations! If you have examples of referrals and cross-border deals to share, please do contact Sophie Touzet, BD, Taxand Global Team, and we will be delighted to feature these in our BD Newsflash.
