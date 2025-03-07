Back on the road to MIPIM!🚴

After a successful 2024 challenge, Pierre Lucas from Arsene, Taxand France, is back in the saddle, cycling nearly 700 km from Valence to MIPIM in Cannes with Les Cycles de l’Immobilier.

Last year, Pierre completed 667 km, forged new connections and helped raise vital funds for Les Architectes Solidaires.

This year, Arsene and Pierre Lucas have chosen to support Imagine For Margo, a charity dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer, inspired by the courage of 14-year-old Margo, who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2010.

The objective is ambitious: to reach the €7,000 mark for the Imagine For Margo association.

Pierre joins around 60 other riders on this five-day physical and mental challenge. We wish him all the very best for his intrepid journey to MIPIM and his incredible fundraising efforts

🚴If you wish to support this great cause, donations can be made via this link 👉https://lnkd.in/eXBtUazc

Stay tuned for more on MIPIM2025!