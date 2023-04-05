An overview by LeitnerLeitner

 

The EU Commission plans to revise the definition of electronic invoicing in 2024 to make its use easier. Once this is accomplished, EU Member States will have the flexibility to mandate electronic invoicing. Ultimately, over the next four years, electronic invoicing will be obligatory in all EU member states.

 

Hannes Gurtner, of our Austrian Firm LeitnerLeitner, explains the most important aspects of these changes.

 

Read more here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Austria | EU | Tax | VAT

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Search