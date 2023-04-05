An overview by LeitnerLeitner

The EU Commission plans to revise the definition of electronic invoicing in 2024 to make its use easier. Once this is accomplished, EU Member States will have the flexibility to mandate electronic invoicing. Ultimately, over the next four years, electronic invoicing will be obligatory in all EU member states.

Hannes Gurtner, of our Austrian Firm LeitnerLeitner, explains the most important aspects of these changes.

