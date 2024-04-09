News

Announcing more prestigious Tax Partner appointments

Editorial Team 09 Apr 2024

More recently-appointed Tax Partners from around the world join the Taxand New Partner Hub Wall of Fame!

Further Queries

📣 It’s time to celebrate more prestigious tax appointments across Taxand in 2024! 🎉

 

Congratulations to the recently-appointed tax partners at our Taxand member firms: Alma LEDCorrs Chambers WestgarthENSGómez-Pinzón and Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS.

 

At Alma LED, our member firm in Italy, we congratulate Erminia Procopio and Luca Galliani who have both been promoted to the role of Junior Partner.

 

At Corrs Chambers Westgarth, we welcome Cameron Blackwood as he joins our Australian member firm as Head of Tax.

 

Many congratulations go to Gustav van den Berg who is a new partner for our South African firm, ENS.

 

At Gómez-Pinzón, our firm in Colombia, we send our very best wishes to Alejandro Sanabria-Díaz who became a Tax partner in January.

 

And finally we congratulate Anders Nordli at our Norwegian firm, Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS who joins the Tax team as partner.

 

Huge congratulations to you all on behalf of your Taxand colleagues. 👏 👏 👏

 

You join the following (recently announced) Partners on the Taxand New Partner Hub Wall of Fame!

 

Alvarez & Marsal Tax, UK,  (Managing Director Appointments)
⭐ Steve Henshaw
⭐ Tom Lobb
⭐ Andy Murray
⭐ Prasam Patel
⭐ Victoria Price
⭐ Steve Smith
⭐ Nick Walton
⭐ Anthony Whatling

Alvarez & Marsal Tax, USA, (Managing Director Appointments)
⭐ Kyle Foust
⭐ Jeffrey Gerarde
⭐ Scott Moresco
⭐ Derek Myers
⭐ Brian Rudelson
⭐ Jerry Smith
⭐ Jeff Swerdlow
⭐ Timothy J. Trifilo
⭐ Andrey Ulyanenko, MST

Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, Argentina

⭐Pablo Martín Muir

Economic Laws Practice, India

Dipesh Jain

Garrigues, Portugal

⭐ Isabel Vieira dos Reis.

Garrigues, Spain

⭐ Isabel Cortes Pulido
⭐ Álvaro Domínguez Heredero
⭐ Marta Gracia Domènech
⭐ Javier Guinot Barona

LeitnerLeitner Austria 

Katharina Füreder

Taxand Netherlands

⭐  Rob Langeveldt

Taxhouse, Romania

Adrian Deaconu

William Fry, Ireland

⭐  Colin Bolger

Arsene, France

🌟 Vincent BRIAND
🌟Justine Schoutteten

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Canada
🌟Siwei Chen
🌟Joelle KabouchiC

CRIDO, Poland

🌟Maciej Rupniewski
🌟Sławomir Pilarczyk
🌟Adrian Stępień

Skeppsbron Skatt, Sweden
🌟Mandana Boss
🌟Ingrid Faxing
🌟Evelina Hemsedahl

Taxand Cyprus
🌟Gaspar Lopes Dias V.S.
🌟Yiannos Olymbios

Zepos & Yannopoulos
🌟Panagiotis Stamatogiannis
🌟Diana Tsourapa

ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg

🌟Fanny BUEB

🌟Samantha Hauw.

Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

🌟Dr. Christian Engelen
🌟Dr. Christina Hildebrand

🌟Dr. Christian Kahlenberg

🌟Dr. Eva-Maria Kraus

🌟Dr. Carsten Quilitzsch

🌟Dr. Tobias Schwan
🌟Dr. Philipp Windeknecht, Maître en Droit

Tax Partner AG, Switzerland

🌟Monika Biera,

 

Who will we announce next? Keep checking The Hub for more New Tax Partner announcements as we build Taxand’s New Partners Hub Wall of Fame! And if your firm has appointed new Tax Partners in 2024, do contact Cathy Yeoman in the Taxand Global Team, so that we can feature them.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search