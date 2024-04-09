Announcing more prestigious Tax Partner appointments
More recently-appointed Tax Partners from around the world join the Taxand New Partner Hub Wall of Fame!
At Alma LED, our member firm in Italy, we congratulate Erminia Procopio and Luca Galliani who have both been promoted to the role of Junior Partner.
At Corrs Chambers Westgarth, we welcome Cameron Blackwood as he joins our Australian member firm as Head of Tax.
Many congratulations go to Gustav van den Berg who is a new partner for our South African firm, ENS.
At Gómez-Pinzón, our firm in Colombia, we send our very best wishes to Alejandro Sanabria-Díaz who became a Tax partner in January.
And finally we congratulate Anders Nordli at our Norwegian firm, Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS who joins the Tax team as partner.
Huge congratulations to you all on behalf of your Taxand colleagues. 👏 👏 👏
You join the following (recently announced) Partners on the Taxand New Partner Hub Wall of Fame!
Alvarez & Marsal Tax, UK, (Managing Director Appointments)
⭐ Steve Henshaw
⭐ Tom Lobb
⭐ Andy Murray
⭐ Prasam Patel
⭐ Victoria Price
⭐ Steve Smith
⭐ Nick Walton
⭐ Anthony Whatling
Alvarez & Marsal Tax, USA, (Managing Director Appointments)
⭐ Kyle Foust
⭐ Jeffrey Gerarde
⭐ Scott Moresco
⭐ Derek Myers
⭐ Brian Rudelson
⭐ Jerry Smith
⭐ Jeff Swerdlow
⭐ Timothy J. Trifilo
⭐ Andrey Ulyanenko, MST
Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, Argentina
Economic Laws Practice, India
Garrigues, Portugal
⭐ Isabel Vieira dos Reis.
Garrigues, Spain
⭐ Isabel Cortes Pulido
⭐ Álvaro Domínguez Heredero
⭐ Marta Gracia Domènech
⭐ Javier Guinot Barona
LeitnerLeitner Austria
Taxand Netherlands
Taxhouse, Romania
William Fry, Ireland
Arsene, France
🌟 Vincent BRIAND
🌟Justine Schoutteten
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Canada
🌟Siwei Chen
🌟Joelle KabouchiC
CRIDO, Poland
🌟Maciej Rupniewski
🌟Sławomir Pilarczyk
🌟Adrian Stępień
Skeppsbron Skatt, Sweden
🌟Mandana Boss
🌟Ingrid Faxing
🌟Evelina Hemsedahl
Taxand Cyprus
🌟Gaspar Lopes Dias V.S.
🌟Yiannos Olymbios
Zepos & Yannopoulos
🌟Panagiotis Stamatogiannis
🌟Diana Tsourapa
ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg
Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany
🌟Dr. Christian Engelen
🌟Dr. Christina Hildebrand
🌟Dr. Eva-Maria Kraus
🌟Dr. Tobias Schwan
🌟Dr. Philipp Windeknecht, Maître en Droit
Tax Partner AG, Switzerland
Who will we announce next? Keep checking The Hub for more New Tax Partner announcements as we build Taxand’s New Partners Hub Wall of Fame! And if your firm has appointed new Tax Partners in 2024, do contact Cathy Yeoman in the Taxand Global Team, so that we can feature them.
