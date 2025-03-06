Announcing more prestigious partner appointments across Taxand
We continue our 2025 New Partner Series, introducing more exceptional professionals who have been appointed or promoted to Partner across our global organisation.
As we continue our 2025 Partner Series, it’s a pleasure to introduce more exceptional professionals who have recently been appointed or promoted to Partner across our global organisation of member firms. 👏
Please join us in celebrating our recently appointed Tax Partners and their outstanding achievements!
Mehmet Yilmaz has been promoted to partner at Centrum, member of Taxand Global in Turkey, where he provides consultancy services to clients in tax, full certification audits, and independent audit areas.
Centrum’s Gökhan ŞİT has also been promoted to Partner. Gökhan provides consultancy and planning services to clients in the areas of tax, full certification audits, and financial advisory.
Murat Softa has been promoted to Partner, Certified Public Accountant, in the Full Certification and Consultancy services department at Centrum.
At Leo Berwick, member of Taxand Global in the U.S, Joe Volk has been promoted to Tax Partner in the firm’s Tax Insurance Advisory practice. Joe has significant experience in M&A, spin-offs, financings, and cross-border tax matters.
At Garrigues in Spain and Portugal, there are a number of appointments to celebrate. The following professionals have been promoted to Partner:
Furthermore, we welcome António Pedro Braga (Oporto) and Iván Zaldúa (Bilbao) who joined Garrigues as partners during 2024. António Pedro Braga is the country manager for the Consultancy and M&A area of the Garrigues Tax Practice and heads that practice’s team in the Porto office. Iván Zaldúa is specialised in national and international tax advice for individuals and, in particular, entertainers and sportspersons, a sector in which he has extensive expertise. Iván also advises numerous family businesses.
We send our warmest congratulations to you all! Stay tuned for more partner announcements as we continue to recognise the incredible talent shaping the future of our organization. 🚀
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.