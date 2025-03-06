Announcing more prestigious partner appointments across Taxand

As we continue our 2025 Partner Series, it’s a pleasure to introduce more exceptional professionals who have recently been appointed or promoted to Partner across our global organisation of member firms. 👏

Please join us in celebrating our recently appointed Tax Partners and their outstanding achievements!

Mehmet Yilmaz has been promoted to partner at Centrum, member of Taxand Global in Turkey, where he provides consultancy services to clients in tax, full certification audits, and independent audit areas.

Centrum’s Gökhan ŞİT has also been promoted to Partner. Gökhan provides consultancy and planning services to clients in the areas of tax, full certification audits, and financial advisory.

Murat Softa has been promoted to Partner, Certified Public Accountant, in the Full Certification and Consultancy services department at Centrum.

At Leo Berwick, member of Taxand Global in the U.S, Joe Volk has been promoted to Tax Partner in the firm’s Tax Insurance Advisory practice. Joe has significant experience in M&A, spin-offs, financings, and cross-border tax matters.

At Garrigues in Spain and Portugal, there are a number of appointments to celebrate. The following professionals have been promoted to Partner:

Xavier Asensio Andreu (Barcelona), who specialises in mergers & acquisitions, the consolidated tax regime and accounting law, as well as in the tax treatment of financial Institutions and their business groups.

Ana Isabel Batista, (Lisbon) specialising in tax litigation

Carmen Carmona Berraquero, (Madrid) who has developed her career mainly in the field of Family Business.

Nicolás Cremades Leguina, (Madrid) who specialises in the corporate tax areas of large national and international groups, as well as in advising on M&A and private equity transactions.

Alicia Martínez Susmozas, (Alicante) a specialist in the taxation of family businesses and corporate groups, and corporate reorganization operations.

Alberto Antonio Rodríguez, (Malaga) who has a wide knowledge and expertise in Spanish tax law and domestic and international Transfer Pricing regulation.

Furthermore, we welcome António Pedro Braga (Oporto) and Iván Zaldúa (Bilbao) who joined Garrigues as partners during 2024. António Pedro Braga is the country manager for the Consultancy and M&A area of the Garrigues Tax Practice and heads that practice’s team in the Porto office. Iván Zaldúa is specialised in national and international tax advice for individuals and, in particular, entertainers and sportspersons, a sector in which he has extensive expertise. Iván also advises numerous family businesses.

We send our warmest congratulations to you all! Stay tuned for more partner announcements as we continue to recognise the incredible talent shaping the future of our organization. 🚀