This week we bid a fond farewell to our friend and colleague Dr Veerinderjeet Singh who retires from our Malaysian firm Tricor Taxand, as well as from his long-serving role as Taxand Global Board Member.

Veerinder retires with a wealth of experience as a leading adviser in the Malaysian Tax Market, together with many memories of Taxand throughout his esteemed career.

Following his earlier career at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young, Veerinder set up his own Tax practice in 2005. A key objective from the outset was to introduce a global dimension to the firm.

Veerinder says: “It was important for us to set up a tax practice with an international affiliation. We were primarily focused on the local market but one of our aims was to help our clients grow with us, so as they expanded into new markets outside of Malaysia, we had the contacts ready for them in other parts of the world. This is the philosophy with which we set up the firm and became members of Taxand and that affiliation with an international network has held us in very good stead.”

“Being part of Taxand has been an important part of my professional career and an enhancement of my firm’s capabilities,” continues Veerinder. “It has helped to win us work. Clients don’t see you as a small local firm. They regard you as an international player and that is something I am very proud of and I’m grateful that we became a member of Taxand.”

Veerinder took an active role and interest in Taxand from the very beginning and in 2009 was invited to join the Taxand Global Board where he has made a valuable contribution to the organisation. He says: “My service to the board has been very productive. We have a very good team of board members, who are integrated, interactive, helpful, and motivated to drive forward global initiatives, supported by our Taxand Global team.”

A key focus for Veerinder’s work with the Board has been developing knowledge sharing and training across the organisation. “Providing young professionals with training and interaction with their peers in other countries and exploring ways to engage our people is an area I have been particularly interested in,” explains Veerinder “Our Taxand training schools in Asia for example, have brought together Tax professionals at the same stage of their careers. Our team members have always looked forward to these events and it’s important to have an interactive network of professional contacts, so that they feel they are well equipped to serve their clients as they move through their careers together.”

Veerinder has also attended almost every Annual Global Conference since being part of Taxand, describing these flagship annual events providing the opportunity to meet and host our clients as: “innovative, interactive, a great way of connecting tax professionals across industries and specialisms to share the latest developments and ideas.”

Looking ahead to the future of Taxand, Veerinder hopes to see further growth across the organisation with yet more connections being created. “I hope the next generation of Taxand professionals continue to recognise the importance of establishing their international networks and pursue the opportunities that generates. It’s all about connecting, collaborating and growing alongside our clients. We need to keep showing that we have moved the needle.”

Summarising his career with Taxand, Veerindeer says: “I have enjoyed my various roles in Malaysia and the Taxand role is in no small measure a significant part of my career. I am very proud of it and happy to have been given the opportunity to serve on the Taxand Board with my fellow Board members.”

Asked what is next after retirement, Veerinder concludes: “I plan to continue my work with the Malaysian government on tax policy and tax reform. I am still on the Board of Trustees of the IBFD in Amsterdam and am a Vice Chair of the Global Tax Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce based in Paris. I have also served on the Board of a number of public entities as well as professional bodies and am currently the Chairman of the Ethics Standards Board of the Malaysia Institute of Accountants. The ethical aspects of our profession and looking at how to enhance the ethical behaviour among accountants and practitioners is another deep interest of mine. So, I have plenty to keep me busy!”

We would like to express our sincere thanks to Veerinder for his service and dedication to the Taxand Global Board and to the organisation over the years and we wish him much happiness in his retirement! Veerinder, we shall miss you.

Take a look at our photo collage featuring memories of Veerinder’s career with Taxand.