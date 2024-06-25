Taxand Global and Alvarez & Marsal Tax announce that, by mutual agreement, Alvarez & Marsal Tax, the current USA and UK advisory firms of Taxand Global, will formally cease to be a part of the Taxand organisation at the end of 2024.

“Alvarez & Marsal’s tax team in the US has been a part of the Taxand Global journey since inception in 2005, driven by Ernesto Perez one of our founding and longstanding Taxand Global Board members; with UK colleagues coming on board in 2007. We are all incredibly proud that Taxand Global has in the last 20 years selectively expanded its reach inviting top tier firms across the globe to join us, in no small part through Ernie’s own personal commitment to our development. However, with both organisations ambitiously continuing to pursue strategic international growth and Alvarez & Marsal itself now having global reach, together with an expanding international tax practice, we have decided that the time is right to formally separate our brands to allow both organisations to reach their full potential.” explains Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman.

Our existing clients can rest assured that whilst our formal legal connection will cease and Alvarez & Marsal USA and UK will no longer carry the Taxand Global brand association, our ability to collaborate on our client’s international projects and the benefits of all the knowledge gained through years of working together remain. Our ability to fulfil our client’s tax advisory needs will not be affected.

“Taxand Global and Alvarez & Marsal are both organisations that have always encouraged and celebrated growth. Over 20 years ago, Taxand Global was founded on entrepreneurship and cooperation and we have achieved great success. I join Frederic in expressing sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed to this incredible run. It is with deep respect that we have mutually agreed upon separating our brands and we know that this is the best next step in the evolution of our respective organisations.” says Ernesto Perez, Global Practice Leader of A&M Tax.

Should you have any questions regarding this announcement please contact us at taxand@taxand.com