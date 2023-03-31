An analysis by Borenius

Finland’s tax administration has released new tax guidance in respect of new R&D tax incentive rules which will be applied from the 2023 tax year onwards. The incentive contributes to Finland’s goal of increasing its share of R&D activities to 4% of its GDP by 2030 and comes in the form of an additional tax deduction, determined based on the taxpayer’s annual R&D expenses.

Einari Karhu and Aapo Pessi of our Finnish firm, Borenius, analyse the key aspects of this new tax guidance including the benefits, the procedure and the relevant deadlines.

