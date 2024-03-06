An ambitious journey to MIPIM!

An intrepid Taxander from our French firm, Arsene, will be embarking on a major challenge tomorrow as he sets off on the Paris-MIPIM charity hike. Pierre Lucas will be taking part in the charity ride organised by the Cycles de l’immobilier association from 7-11 March.

Following the gruelling 5-day challenge with 60 other cyclists, Pierre will join Taxand colleagues in Cannes for MIPIM, the world’s largest real estate conference. He succeeds colleague François Lugand, who has been a loyal participant since the beginning of this initiative.

Pierre says: “It’s the first time I’ve cycled for so long, over such daily distances. For me, this is a real sporting and mental challenge with 667 km to cover between Lyon and Cannes and nearly 10,000 metres of positive elevation gain. But it’s always easier to motivate yourself when you know that your efforts will have a potential positive impact on society.”

And this is the case since Pierre is riding for the association Les Architectes solidaires, a charity created in June 2020 to bring together architectural agencies with the mission of renovating free of charge the often very neglected rest areas of the nursing staff of French public hospitals.

Pierre says: “Without the intervention of the Solidarity Architects, this work would never be carried out! And no less than five projects have already been completed in Ile-de-France since the creation of the association in 2020 and three projects will be carried out in 2024 (in Ile-de-France, Lille and Nantes). These projects are so important to provide better working conditions for the caregivers in public hospitals so that they can really rest to be effective in the moments that matter.”

Pierre adds: “My goal is simple, to raise: €10 per kilometre covered and I don’t intend to stop pedalling before the stairs!”

We wish Pierre the very best of luck in his challenge and we look forward to seeing him at MIPIM at the end of the challenge! If you can support Pierre in his fundraising mission, please do so here!