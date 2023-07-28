An overview by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

On 11 July 2023, Luxembourg’s Parliament adopted a law reforming Luxembourg investment funds with the aim of improving and strengthening Luxembourg as a leading financial hub. The law brings amendments to the five sectorial legal toolboxes guiding the investment fund industry, namely the laws on SICAR, SIF, RAIF, UCI, and AIFM.

Jérémie Schaeffer, a partner from our Luxembourg firm, ATOZ Tax Advisers, has published an alert outlining the key changes brought about by the new law. The alert discusses the implications for the Luxembourg investment fund industry, highlighting the increased flexibility and opportunities for investors and how the changes demonstrate Luxembourg’s capability to adapt to new challenges and further strengthen legislative framework.

