All smiles at the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Team Call!

It was great to see so many Taxanders joining the quarterly Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Team call yesterday. Over 45 Taxand professionals from around the world connected to the call to hear about, and give input to Global initiatives and to reflect on the recent success of the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference and launch of The Transfer Pricing Guide.

Participants also had the opportunity to share updates from their local jurisdictions and it was a pleasure to welcome to the call for the first time, Daniel Schönenberger from Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland, and Tae Hyoung Kim and Yong Hwan Kwon from Yulchon, Taxand South Korea.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to join the session and to TP Team Leaders Marc Alms, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal, Tax, Taxand US and Fabien Billiaert, Partner, Arsene, Taxand France, who hosted the call together with Kim Knowles and Cathy Yeoman from the Taxand Global team.