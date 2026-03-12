A Taxand Evening in Garrigues Madrid

Thank you to our Taxand colleagues at Garrigues, Spain for hosting a fantastic wine reception for Taxand IFA delegates during this week’s IFA European Regional Congress.

The reception provided a great opportunity for Taxand colleagues visiting Madrid to reconnect with the local team and spend time with friends and peers attending the conference, as well as meet many new faces for the first time.

As Vicente Bootello, Partner at Garrigues, Spain and Taxand Co-Chairman, reflected:

“IFA always brings together a remarkable international community, and it is fantastic to see the European Regional Congress taking place in Madrid this year. We were delighted to welcome Taxand colleagues and friends to our office and continue the discussions of the day over a Spanish wine. Thank you to everyone who joined us.”

Our thanks to the team in Madrid for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

The IFA European Regional Congress continues today and tomorrow with a full programme of technical sessions, lively debate and perspectives on the evolving international tax landscape.