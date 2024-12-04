The recent merger of our member firm in Malta, Avanzia Taxand with TMF Group, also marks the retirement of Walter Cutajar, who has been part of Taxand since our inception in 2005. Here we share a letter from Walter, reflecting on his career at Avanzia and his time as a Taxander.

Dear Taxanders,

It’s incredible how time flies when one is enjoying themselves. I co-founded Avanzia Taxand in May 2005 and was managing director of the firm and a Taxander for almost 20 years. It’s been an incredible journey full of interesting and rewarding work, incredible insights, immersed in advising and serving large MNCs and family businesses, creating long lasting professional relationships and also making friends all over the world.

It is with great sadness that I say ‘goodbye’ to colleagues and clients alike and I have really enjoyed working on cross border projects with Taxanders over the years. It is also thanks to Taxand that Avanzia Taxand has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 firm in a number of areas. I will now focus on ‘lighter’ things throughout my retirement but will always cherish my time with Taxand and being part of it. I will never forget the many conferences and other events where we shared technical knowledge and exchanged ideas also with our clients but also enjoyed ourselves during social activities.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the Taxand Board and the Global Team for their vision and dedication. Taxand firms are not only leaders in taxation, but also dynamic and play a very important role in an ever-changing tax world. No wonder I know that I will surely miss my time within Taxand.

Best wishes,

Walter Cutajar

We wish Walter all the very best for a long and happy retirement.

Find out more about TMF Malta here and contact in the first instance Mary Anne Inguanez: maryanne.inguanez@tmf-group.com or Antonella Galea antonella.galea@tmf-group.com with any queries.