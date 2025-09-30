loader image

News

New Women@Taxand Virtual Event | From Conflict to Resolution: Mediation in Legal Practice - Register Now

Editorial Team 30 Sep 2025

Join us for an exclusive session with Christiane Féral-Schuhl on how mediation can transform conflict into resolution and strengthen leadership in legal practice.

Further Queries

Related Content

Women@Taxand

Quarterly Virtual Roundtables

 

From Conflict to Resolution: Mediation in Legal Practice

 

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025
Time: 12:30 – 14:00 CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders

 

About the session

This session aims to provide participants with unique insights from our exclusive guest Christiane Féral-Schuhl, a distinguished Lawyer, Mediator, and Former President of the Paris Bar (2012-2013) and the French National Bar Council (2018-2020). Drawing on her extensive experience in governance, professional ethics, and conflict resolution, she will share perspectives on leadership within the legal profession and the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing today’s challenges. The session will encourage reflection on how legal professionals can strengthen their role as trusted advisors while fostering collaboration and resilience in a rapidly evolving environment.

 

Speaker

  • Christiane Féral-Schuhl, Lawyer, Mediator, and Former President of the Paris Bar (2012-2013) and the French National Bar Council (2018-2020)

 

Agenda

  • 12:30 – 13:00Case Study Workshops (Breakout rooms, 5–6 participants each)
  • 13:00 – 13:10Plenary: Welcome & Introduction of Christiane Féral-Schuhl
  • 13:10 – 14:00Interactive Exchange and Q&A with Christiane
    • Reactions to the case studies
    • Best practices in mediation
    • Sharing real-life experiences and lessons learned

 

REGISTER HERE

 

Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com and stouzet@taxand.com

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Global | Litigation and controversy | Women

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search