New Women@Taxand Virtual Event | From Conflict to Resolution: Mediation in Legal Practice - Register Now

Women@Taxand

Quarterly Virtual Roundtables

From Conflict to Resolution: Mediation in Legal Practice

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 12:30 – 14:00 CET

Format: Virtual

Audience: All Taxanders

About the session

This session aims to provide participants with unique insights from our exclusive guest Christiane Féral-Schuhl, a distinguished Lawyer, Mediator, and Former President of the Paris Bar (2012-2013) and the French National Bar Council (2018-2020). Drawing on her extensive experience in governance, professional ethics, and conflict resolution, she will share perspectives on leadership within the legal profession and the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing today’s challenges. The session will encourage reflection on how legal professionals can strengthen their role as trusted advisors while fostering collaboration and resilience in a rapidly evolving environment.

Speaker

Christiane Féral-Schuhl, Lawyer, Mediator, and Former President of the Paris Bar (2012-2013) and the French National Bar Council (2018-2020)

Agenda

12:30 – 13:00 – Case Study Workshops (Breakout rooms, 5–6 participants each)

– Case Study Workshops (Breakout rooms, 5–6 participants each) 13:00 – 13:10 – Plenary: Welcome & Introduction of Christiane Féral-Schuhl

– Plenary: Welcome & Introduction of Christiane Féral-Schuhl 13:10 – 14:00 – Interactive Exchange and Q&A with Christiane Reactions to the case studies Best practices in mediation Sharing real-life experiences and lessons learned

– Interactive Exchange and Q&A with Christiane

Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com and stouzet@taxand.com