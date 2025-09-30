New Women@Taxand Virtual Event | From Conflict to Resolution: Mediation in Legal Practice - Register Now
Join us for an exclusive session with Christiane Féral-Schuhl on how mediation can transform conflict into resolution and strengthen leadership in legal practice.
Women@Taxand
Quarterly Virtual Roundtables
From Conflict to Resolution: Mediation in Legal Practice
Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025
Time: 12:30 – 14:00 CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders
About the session
This session aims to provide participants with unique insights from our exclusive guest Christiane Féral-Schuhl, a distinguished Lawyer, Mediator, and Former President of the Paris Bar (2012-2013) and the French National Bar Council (2018-2020). Drawing on her extensive experience in governance, professional ethics, and conflict resolution, she will share perspectives on leadership within the legal profession and the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing today’s challenges. The session will encourage reflection on how legal professionals can strengthen their role as trusted advisors while fostering collaboration and resilience in a rapidly evolving environment.
Speaker
Agenda
Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com and stouzet@taxand.com
