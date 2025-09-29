Register now | EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know

loader image

29 Sep 2025

Discover how ViDA will reshape EU e-invoicing and digital reporting, and what you need to do today to be prepared.

EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting

Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025
Time: 13:00 – 14:30 CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders

 

About the session

Major changes are on the horizon with the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative. Are you ready?

E-invoicing and digital reporting requirements are evolving rapidly across the EU, and businesses need to be ready.

In this session, our Taxand experts from the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Poland will explain the current national frameworks, outline what will change under ViDA, and provide a practical roadmap for preparation. Digitalisation is not just a trend; it is the future of indirect tax. The time to prepare is now.

 

Objectives

  • Understand what changes under ViDA for e-invoicing and digital reporting.
  • Distinguish between rules that remain national and those that will become directly applicable EU law.
  • Link today’s rules to the future framework for both e-invoicing and digital reporting (DRR).
  • Gain practical insights into the current status quo in selected EU Member States.

 

Speakers

  • Georgia Voutsa, Partner at Zepos & Yannopoulos – Taxand Greece
  • Julian Zum Bruch, Lawyer & Tax Advisor at Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany
  • Maciej Dybaś, Partner at Crido – Taxand Poland
  • Martin Valášek, Partner at LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Czech Republic

 

Program (1h30)

  • EU e-invoicing rules today
  • ViDA and e-invoicing: what changes and when
  • EU VAT reporting rules today
  • ViDA and digital reporting (DRR): what changes and when
  • Country perspectives: CZ, DE, GR, PL

 

 

Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

 

 

