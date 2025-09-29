Register now | EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know

Taxand Training Tuesday

EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting

Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know

Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Time: 13:00 – 14:30 CET

Format: Virtual

Audience: All Taxanders

About the session

Major changes are on the horizon with the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative. Are you ready?

E-invoicing and digital reporting requirements are evolving rapidly across the EU, and businesses need to be ready.

In this session, our Taxand experts from the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Poland will explain the current national frameworks, outline what will change under ViDA, and provide a practical roadmap for preparation. Digitalisation is not just a trend; it is the future of indirect tax. The time to prepare is now.

Objectives

Understand what changes under ViDA for e-invoicing and digital reporting.

Distinguish between rules that remain national and those that will become directly applicable EU law.

Link today’s rules to the future framework for both e-invoicing and digital reporting (DRR).

Gain practical insights into the current status quo in selected EU Member States.

Speakers

Georgia Voutsa, Partner at Zepos & Yannopoulos – Taxand Greece

Julian Zum Bruch, Lawyer & Tax Advisor at Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Maciej Dybaś, Partner at Crido – Taxand Poland

, Partner at Crido – Taxand Poland Martin Valášek, Partner at LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Czech Republic

Program (1h30)

EU e-invoicing rules today

ViDA and e-invoicing: what changes and when

EU VAT reporting rules today

ViDA and digital reporting (DRR): what changes and when

Country perspectives: CZ, DE, GR, PL

Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com