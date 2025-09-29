Register now | EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know
Discover how ViDA will reshape EU e-invoicing and digital reporting, and what you need to do today to be prepared.
Taxand Training Tuesday
EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting
Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know
Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025
Time: 13:00 – 14:30 CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders
About the session
Major changes are on the horizon with the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative. Are you ready?
E-invoicing and digital reporting requirements are evolving rapidly across the EU, and businesses need to be ready.
In this session, our Taxand experts from the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Poland will explain the current national frameworks, outline what will change under ViDA, and provide a practical roadmap for preparation. Digitalisation is not just a trend; it is the future of indirect tax. The time to prepare is now.
Objectives
Speakers
Program (1h30)
