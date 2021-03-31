On 29 March 2021, the Dutch Ministry of Finance announced a long-awaited overhaul of Dutch entity classification tax rules per 2022 – basically aligning the rules with global standards.

The rules include the withdrawal of the ‘unanimous consent requirement’ for tax-transparency classification of Dutch CV and foreign limited partnerships, classifying these entities as tax-transparent by default. It also leads to termination of the Dutch non-transparent CV. Dutch FGR’s in principle also become tax transparent, with an option of electing for a non-transparent tax status in certain situations.

Continue reading: Netherlands: New Entity Classification Rules Per 2022