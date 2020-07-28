Insights

Favourite Icon

Mexico: Issuance of new rules applicable to the provision of digital services

Manuel Tamez 28 Jul 2020

On July 24, 2020, the Second Resolution of Modifications to the Tax Miscellaneous Resolution for 2020 was published on the Federal Official Gazette.

On July 24, 2020, the Second Resolution of Modifications to the Tax Miscellaneous Resolution for 2020 was published on the Federal Official Gazette.

 

Said Resolution amends and adds, among others, rules applicable to the provision of digital services to recipients located in Mexico.

 

Discover more: Mexico: Issuance of new rules applicable to the provision of digital services

Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Digital Tax | Mexico

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search