Mexico: Issuance of new rules applicable to the provision of digital services
On July 24, 2020, the Second Resolution of Modifications to the Tax Miscellaneous Resolution for 2020 was published on the Federal Official Gazette.
Said Resolution amends and adds, among others, rules applicable to the provision of digital services to recipients located in Mexico.
