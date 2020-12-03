Veerinderjeet Singh 03 Dec 2020
Following the 2021 Budget Proposals which were announced by the Malaysian Finance Minister on 6 November 2020, the Finance Bill 2020 was tabled in Parliament on 16 November 2020.
Following the 2021 Budget Proposals which were announced by the Malaysian Finance Minister on 6 November 2020, the Finance Bill 2020 was tabled in Parliament on 16 November 2020.
Discover more: Malaysia: Finance Bill 2020
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.