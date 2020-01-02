After many years of reforms encouraged by the OECD’s BEPS Action plan, it seems as if Luxembourg is now on the home stretch of the BEPS reform marathon. In December, the Luxembourg parliament passed the last of the BEPS-inspired reforms in the pipeline: ATAD 2 and tax dispute resolution mechanisms. Further changes include the 2020 budget law, and the implementation of the EU Quick Fixes on harmonisation and simplification of VAT for cross-border trade.

