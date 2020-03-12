DAC6 reporting deadlines are just around the corner – 31 August 2020.

We have developed an IT solution to identify transactions likely to be reported within the framework of the DAC6 Directive, to help taxpayers and intermediaries comply with their DAC6 reporting obligations by allowing them to individually assess whether a cross-border arrangement is reportable and, where applicable, to allocate the reporting obligation onto one designated intermediary.

Discover more: Luxembourg: Introducing DAC6Connect