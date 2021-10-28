Recently, an Advocate General’s opinion on Finnish CJEU case C-342/20 has been published. The opinion is very interesting as the Case reviews the comparability of a foreign investment fund to Finnish funds and, consequently, the possibility for a foreign investment fund to obtain a withholding tax exemption in Finland.

The Case concerns the WHT treatment of a foreign corporate based investment fund, in this case a French Real Estate Investment Company. The essence of this Case is, however, related to the question whether the new Finnish tax regime applicable from the beginning of 2020 – allowing tax exemption only for foreign contractual based investment funds – is in line with the EU law. Although this Case concerns a French corporate based fund, the Finnish Supreme Court has decided to postpone their decisions on several cases related to US investment funds and wait for the C-342/20 CJEU decision.

