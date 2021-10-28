Recently, an Advocate General’s opinion on Finnish CJEU case C-342/20 has been published. The opinion is very interesting as the Case reviews the comparability of a foreign investment fund to Finnish funds and, consequently, the possibility for a foreign investment fund to obtain a withholding tax exemption in Finland.

 

The Case concerns the WHT treatment of a foreign corporate based investment fund, in this case a French Real Estate Investment Company. The essence of this Case is, however, related to the question whether the new Finnish tax regime applicable from the beginning of 2020 – allowing tax exemption only for foreign contractual based investment funds – is in line with the EU law. Although this Case concerns a French corporate based fund, the Finnish Supreme Court has decided to postpone their decisions on several cases related to US investment funds and wait for the C-342/20 CJEU decision.

 

Click here to continue to the full article

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

EU | European | Luxembourg | Withholding Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search