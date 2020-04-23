Luxembourg: April 2020 tax insights
A summary of tax insights from Luxembourg for April 2020, including updates on DAC6, CFC Circular, corporate income tax law, COVID-19, and further legislation changes.
Despite the unprecedented times we are facing, legal life goes on and the Luxembourg government keeps working either to execute its international commitments, or to help Luxembourg taxpayers and entities in facing the COVID-19 crisis.