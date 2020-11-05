On 14 October 2020, the 2021 budget draft law was presented to Parliament. The Government decided that the time was not right to increase taxes and/or perform a big tax reform and decided to postpone the introduction of some expected tax measures such as the reform of the tax class system for individuals.

However, the draft budget still introduces a number of important tax measures, some of which were already announced in the 2018 coalition agreement: changes in the taxation of Luxembourg real estate investments held by investment funds, repeal of the “warrant” regime and reform of the impatriate regime. This tax alert provides an overview of the main tax measures to be introduced as from 2021. However, the proposed rules may still evolve throughout the legislative process.

Discover more: Luxembourg 2021 Budget – Tax measures