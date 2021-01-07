Luxembourg: 2019 & 2020 tax returns: deadlines extended in light of COVID-19

Since the very beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the Luxembourg Government has showed its willingness to guarantee the continuity of the Luxembourg economy by introducing several measures aimed to support Luxembourg companies and individuals during this challenging period.

In view of the upcoming new lockdown, new measures were taken yesterday to extend the deadline for filing the 2019 tax returns for the second time and to also extend the deadline for filing the 2020 tax returns.

