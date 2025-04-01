Listen now to your new global Podcast: Taxand Talks!

🎙️Introducing Taxand Talks — your new global podcast!

Here we speak with leading tax professionals from around the world to explore the latest trends, challenges, leadership insights, and the personal stories behind the experts shaping the field.

We are delighted to launch Taxand Talks with a special podcast series: Women@Taxand: Leading the Way. This series shines a spotlight on the inspiring women transforming the global tax landscape — leaders, innovators, and trailblazers paving the way for future generations.

In our launch episode, we have the pleasure of speaking with Angela Rosca, Managing Partner and Founding Member of Taxhouse, Member of Taxand Global in Romania — and an esteemed member of the Taxand Global Board and ambassador of our Women@Taxand community.

Our thanks to Angela for being our first guest and for sharing her leadership journey, experiences in the profession, and insights on shaping the future of women in tax.

Any questions? Reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com and cyeoman@taxand.com