ITR EMEA Tax Awards: Shortlisted Taxand Global Member Firms 🏆

Congratulations to all our members of Taxand Global who have been shortlisted in this year’s ITR EMEA Tax Awards!

Our Taxand firms have together been shortlisted for more than 60 awards!

The ITR Tax Awards recognise the remarkable achievements and developments by tax professionals over a 12-month period. This year’s 20th annual awards aim to celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing (TP), tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners. The awards also recognise achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

We are delighted to once again see Taxand Global member firms and Taxand professionals recognised across so many award categories. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner in September so we wish them all the very best of luck! 🏆

Congratulations to the nominated Taxand member firms across EMEA:

Al Tamimi, Taxand United Emirates

Arsene, Taxand Global Member in France

Arteo, Taxand Global Member in Belgium

ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Global Member in Luxembourg

Borenius, Taxand Global Member in Finland

Centrum, Taxand Global Member in Turkey

Crido, Taxand Global Member in Poland

ENS, Taxand Global Member in South Africa

Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Global Member in Germany

Garrigues, Taxand Global Member in Portugal and in Spain

Herzog Fox & Neeman, Taxand Global Member in Israel

LeitnerLeitner. Taxand Global Member in Austria

Maisto e Associati : Taxand Global Member in Italy

Selmer, Taxand Global Member in Norway

Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Global Member in Sweden

Taxand Netherlands, Taxand Global Member in Netherlands

Taxhouse, Taxand Global Member in Romania

Tax Partner AG, Taxand Global Member in Switzerland

William Fry, Taxand Global Member in Ireland

Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Global Member in Greece