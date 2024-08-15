ITR EMEA Tax Awards: Shortlisted Taxand Global Member Firms 🏆
Congratulations to all our members of Taxand Global who have been shortlisted in this year’s ITR EMEA Tax Awards!
Our Taxand firms have together been shortlisted for more than 60 awards!
The ITR Tax Awards recognise the remarkable achievements and developments by tax professionals over a 12-month period. This year’s 20th annual awards aim to celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing (TP), tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners. The awards also recognise achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.
We are delighted to once again see Taxand Global member firms and Taxand professionals recognised across so many award categories. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner in September so we wish them all the very best of luck! 🏆
Congratulations to the nominated Taxand member firms across EMEA:
Al Tamimi, Taxand United Emirates
Arsene, Taxand Global Member in France
Arteo, Taxand Global Member in Belgium
ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Global Member in Luxembourg
Borenius, Taxand Global Member in Finland
Centrum, Taxand Global Member in Turkey
Crido, Taxand Global Member in Poland
ENS, Taxand Global Member in South Africa
Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Global Member in Germany
Garrigues, Taxand Global Member in Portugal and in Spain
Herzog Fox & Neeman, Taxand Global Member in Israel
LeitnerLeitner. Taxand Global Member in Austria
Maisto e Associati : Taxand Global Member in Italy
Selmer, Taxand Global Member in Norway
Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Global Member in Sweden
Taxand Netherlands, Taxand Global Member in Netherlands
Taxhouse, Taxand Global Member in Romania
Tax Partner AG, Taxand Global Member in Switzerland
William Fry, Taxand Global Member in Ireland
Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Global Member in Greece
