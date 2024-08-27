ITR Asia Pacific Tax Awards: Shortlisted Taxand Global Member Firms 🏆

Congratulations to our members of Taxand Global who have been shortlisted in this year’s ITR Asia Pacific Tax Awards! 👏 👏 👏

The ITR Tax Awards recognise the remarkable achievements and developments by tax professionals over a 12-month period. This year’s 20th annual awards aim to celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing (TP), tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners. The awards also recognise achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

We are delighted to once again see Taxand member firms and Taxand professionals recognised across so many award categories. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner in September, so we wish them all the very best of luck! 🏆

Congratulations to the nominated Taxand member firms across the Asia Pacific region, including:

Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand Global Member in India

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, Taxand Global Member in Japan

Salvador Llanillo & Mijares, Attorneys-at-Law, Taxand Global Member in the Philippines

Yulchon LLC, Taxand Global Member in South Korea.