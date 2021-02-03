On 2 February 2021, the Ministry of Finance has published in the Federal Official Gazette the secretarial agreement establishing the parameters on the minimum amounts to which the disclosure of reportable schemes will not result applicable, pursuant to the penultimate paragraph of article 199 of the Federal Fiscal Code.

Pursuant to such parameters, the reportable schemes subject to being disclosed shall be those which are personalised, and which tax benefit is greater than MXN 100 million. Likewise, in the event of more than one personalised scheme that involves or may involve the same taxpayer, either implemented or seeking to be implemented in at least one fiscal year in common, the totality of the tax benefit in Mexico resulting from such schemes shall be considered in the determination of the minimum amount.

Discover more: Issuance of Minimum Amounts Applicable to Mexican Mandatory Disclosure Rules