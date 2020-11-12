Israel: Dramatic Change in the Taxation of Share Redemptions

A recent ruling on 1 November 2020 by the Haifa District Court in the tax appeal of Beit Hossen Ltd. and its shareholders may change dramatically the taxation of share redemption transactions in Israel.

The Beit Hossen Ruling constitutes a deviation from past rulings issued by another Israeli District Court and the published position of the Israel Tax Authority (the “ITA”). This new ruling presents important tax planning opportunities, especially with respect to inbound investments in Israel.

