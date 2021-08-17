M&A activity in Ireland reached a record high in the first six months of 2021. A total of 106 deals were recorded in the first half of the year – a 33% rise on the same period in 2020 and the most of any half-year period on Mergermarket record (since 2006).

 

This is according to the mid-year William Fry Mergers & Acquisitions Review 2021, in association with Mergermarket, which was published today.

 

Key findings for H1 2021 include:

  • Deal volume rose from 80 to 106 deals (33%) compared to H1 2020
  • Deal value came to €19.6bn, more than eight times H1 2020’s figure of €2.4bn
  • Private Equity (PE) value jumped by 477% year on year to a total of €9.8bn
  • Inbound activity rose by both volume (76 deals) and value (€15bn) on H1 2020
  • There have already been nine deals each worth €500m+ triple the total number of transactions in that price range in the whole of 2020

Read the full report here

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

EU | European | Ireland | M&A Tax | Mergers

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search