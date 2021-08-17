M&A activity in Ireland reached a record high in the first six months of 2021. A total of 106 deals were recorded in the first half of the year – a 33% rise on the same period in 2020 and the most of any half-year period on Mergermarket record (since 2006).

This is according to the mid-year William Fry Mergers & Acquisitions Review 2021, in association with Mergermarket, which was published today.

Key findings for H1 2021 include:

Deal volume rose from 80 to 106 deals (33%) compared to H1 2020

Deal value came to €19.6bn, more than eight times H1 2020’s figure of €2.4bn

Private Equity (PE) value jumped by 477% year on year to a total of €9.8bn

Inbound activity rose by both volume (76 deals) and value (€15bn) on H1 2020

There have already been nine deals each worth €500m+ triple the total number of transactions in that price range in the whole of 2020

