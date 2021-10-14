Ireland: Budget 2022 announced

Budget 2022 was announced on 12 October 2021. This was Minister Donohoe’s fifth budget speech and the second of the coalition government between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Last year’s budget was the biggest in Irish history and was framed against the backdrop of the adverse economic effects of COVID-19 and a hard Brexit. This year, the Minister is grappling with other challenges such as an under supply of affordable housing, a rise in the cost of living, and also trying to best position Ireland for the anticipated post-COVID 19 economic bounce.

