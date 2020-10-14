Budget 2021 was announced on 13 October 2020. This was Minister Donohoe’s fourth budget speech but the first of the new coalition between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

While this is the biggest budget in Irish history to date, and the usual fiscal limitations did not apply, there is little cause for celebration. The government has had to frame the budget against the backdrop of the adverse economic effects of COVID-19 and an anticipated hard Brexit. But from the ashes of the pandemic, the Minister is confident that we will build a stronger, more resilient Ireland. In the Minister’s words “Budget 2021 is a bridge to that better future”.

A range of multi-billion-euro measures were announced to support businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 and an anticipated hard Brexit.

Discover more: Ireland: Budget 2021 announced