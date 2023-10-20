What to consider when implementing an incentive program

An overview by Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden

We recognize a continuous interest from companies wanting to reward their employees by offering participation in various types of incentive programs.

An incentive program is a complement for companies that want to reward their employees with something else than/in addition to regular salary, benefits and cash bonuses. Through an incentive program, employees get an opportunity to obtain for example shares, options or cash.

The process of setting up an incentive program generally runs over several years – from the point of the company’s first discussions about setting up a program until the vesting and end of the program, where the participants receive any value.

What actions does a company that wants to implement an incentive program have to take? What is required in order to participate?

Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden, presents a series of 5 episodes where we elaborate on what assistance may be needed in an incentive program’s different phases – Both for the employer and for the employees.

In the first episode, Björn Johansson explores the so-called design phase. Watch episode 1 here!

Episode 2 of the series will be launched in November – so watch this space!