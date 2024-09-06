A webinar by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Arsene Taxand, CRIDO and Garrigues; Taxand Germany, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain

Experts from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, together with Arsene Taxand, Taxand France; CRIDO, Taxand Poland and Garrigues, Taxand Portugal and Taxand Spain, are collaborating to host a webinar on 17 September at 9:00 am CET, focusing on E-invoicing regulations in the EU.

Even though the regulations at EU level (VAT in the Digital Age – ViDA) have not yet been finalised, some countries have already implemented e-invoicing regulations, or are in the process of doing so. In some cases, countries are taking very different paths in terms of obligations, including the transfer of data to the authorities. Companies, especially those operating internationally, can face considerable challenges.

The webinar will outline the current situation and the future regulations in France, Germany, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Find out more and register here: Webinar: E-invoicing in the EU – A look at France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Spain – Taxand