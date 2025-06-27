An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Slovenia

Tax experts from LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Slovenia have recently published their quarterly VAT newsletter, covering developments across Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. This issue highlights key legislative changes, case law, and tax authority guidance relevant as of early 2025.

Some of the key highlights from this edition include:

Austria : Small business VAT threshold increased from EUR 42,000 to EUR 55,000 as of 1 January 2025.

You can read the full newsletter in greater detail here.