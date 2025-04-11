An analysis by Atoz, Taxand Luxembourg

The Luxembourg parliament has recently passed a law extending the temporary tax measures introducing various elements to revive the housing market for a further six months. These measures were initially taken for 2024 only and presented as part of the first package of measures to boost the construction sector.

The new law is designed to support favourable indications coming from the construction sector and to prevent a slowdown in the current signs of recovery in property transactions.

Keith O’Donnell and Marie Bentley from our Luxembourg member firm Atoz have published an article further explaining the 2024 tax measures covered by the new law, of which, the deadline for application has been extended.

