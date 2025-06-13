An analysis by Leo Berwick, Taxand USA
The U.S. House of Representatives has recently passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” by a narrow margin, proposing major changes to business-related tax provisions. The Bill, now with the Senate, could have significant implications for M&A, private equity, and foreign investment strategies. Experts from our US member firm Leo Berwick have shared their initial analysis, highlighting key provisions which include:
If enacted, the bill would lower U.S. tax burdens for capital-intensive and R&D-heavy businesses but complicate cross-border investment structures. You can read the full analysis in further detail here.
