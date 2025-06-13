An analysis by Leo Berwick, Taxand USA

The U.S. House of Representatives has recently passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” by a narrow margin, proposing major changes to business-related tax provisions. The Bill, now with the Senate, could have significant implications for M&A, private equity, and foreign investment strategies. Experts from our US member firm Leo Berwick have shared their initial analysis, highlighting key provisions which include:

Interest Deduction (163j): Returns to EBITDA basis, boosting deductibility for leveraged deals.

Bonus Depreciation: Restores 100% first-year write-offs for assets placed in service from Jan 2025 to Jan 2031.

R&D Expensing: Allows immediate deduction of domestic R&D costs through 2030.

SALT Cap: Raises the cap to $40,000 but limits pass-through workarounds for high-income service professionals.

199A Deduction: Expands deduction to 23% and broadens eligibility for pass-through businesses.

New §899: Imposes higher U.S. tax on income from "discriminatory" foreign countries, potentially deterring inbound investment.

BEAT Changes: Tightens rules on foreign-owned multinationals, though portfolio interest exemptions remain viable.

If enacted, the bill would lower U.S. tax burdens for capital-intensive and R&D-heavy businesses but complicate cross-border investment structures. You can read the full analysis in further detail here.