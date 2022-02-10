This year, it will be even more important for taxpayers to stay on top of the ever-changing legislative and regulatory landscape.

First-quarter estimated tax payments and income tax provisions might not be top of mind just yet, but they should be. According to Alvarez and Marsal, our American partners, a myriad of changes could require new computations, processes, and systems and affect financial results and cash flow projections.

In the recent article, Alvarez and Marsal helpfully highlight a few items that are changing this year to assist in modelling, analysing business transactions, and assessing strategic alternatives.

The article covers:

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s (TCJA’s) 2022 Cliff Effects

BBBA Planning Quandaries

IRS’s Areas of Increased Scrutiny

