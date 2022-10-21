Further Queries

A comprehensive analysis by Alvarez and Marsal

 

Following the change in Chancellor in recent days to Jeremy Hunt, a number of the previously announced tax changes from the Mini-Budget have now been, to a large extent, reversed.

 

Tracey Norton (Senior Director), Chris Prout (Senior Director), and Shirley Ly (Assistant Director) at our UK firm, Alvarez and Marsal, examine these changes in greater detail.

 

Read the full article here.

Budget | Tax | Tax Policy | UK

