An overview by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

Our UK member firm, Travers Smith, has released a new guide containing the key UK tax information required for the 2026/2027 tax year.

The guide includes all the rates and thresholds likely to affect individuals and their business, including up-to-date details on:

Ordinary income tax rates

Specific categories of income: income tax on investment income

Specific categories of income: income tax on earned income

Selected national insurance contributions (NICs) rates and apprenticeship levy

Capital gains tax (CGT)

Primary business taxes

Non-residents (subject to applicable Double Tax Treaties)

Withholding taxes (subject to applicable Double Tax Treaties)

Stamp taxes

Selected employee share plans

Selected tax reliefs for individuals

Loans

Madeline Gowlett, Elissavet Grout, Hannah Manning, Tom Margesson, Elena Rowlands and Joseph Sheldrick from Travers Smith provide comprehensive detail about UK Tax within the guide, which you can read in full here.