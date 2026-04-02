An overview by Travers Smith, Taxand UK
Our UK member firm, Travers Smith, has released a new guide containing the key UK tax information required for the 2026/2027 tax year.
The guide includes all the rates and thresholds likely to affect individuals and their business, including up-to-date details on:
Madeline Gowlett, Elissavet Grout, Hannah Manning, Tom Margesson, Elena Rowlands and Joseph Sheldrick from Travers Smith provide comprehensive detail about UK Tax within the guide, which you can read in full here.
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